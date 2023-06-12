    বাংলা

    Severe cyclone to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday

    The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan

    Reuters
    Published : 12 June 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 06:50 AM

    A storm off India's west coast has strengthened to become a powerful cyclone, which could hit India's western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week, the weather department said.

    The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour, gusting up to 150 km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

    The weather office has advised fishing communities to halt operations and the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

    Two of India biggest ports - Mundra and Kandla - are in the Gulf of Kutch, while the Jamnagar refinery, the world's biggest oil refinery complex owned by Reliance Industries, is based in Saurashtra.

    Seven teams of India's National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the storm, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a Tweet.

    Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat would be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds, although some of the districts are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage, said a weather office official, who declined to be named.

    A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in Gujarat.

    Biparjoy delayed the onset of the annual monsoon over the southern state of Kerala, but now conditions are favourable for the progress of much-needed rains in some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu states, the weather office said.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi’s Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    India puts coastal states on alert amid cyclone storm warning
    Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian sea would intensify over the next 24 hours, meteorologists warn
    Beachgoers stand on a seaside promenade as clouds gathered over Arabian Sea in Kochi, India, Jun 1, 2020.
    India monsoon rains to arrive late: weather office
    The lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy delivers nearly 70 percent of the rain that India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers
    A vendor speaks with a customer while selling fruits at a market in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 8, 2023.
    Pakistan targeting 6.54% fiscal deficit in FY24
    Total spending is expected to be 14.5 trillion rupees ($50.54 billion), with 1.8 trillion rupees going to defence
    Saudi Arabian soccer team Al Ittihad player Karim Benzema arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters Jun 7, 2023.
    Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
    Saudi clubs are targeting other big names in the coming months with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps