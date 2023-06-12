Severe cyclone to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday

A storm off India's west coast has strengthened to become a powerful cyclone, which could hit India's western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week, the weather department said.

The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour, gusting up to 150 km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather office has advised fishing communities to halt operations and the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.