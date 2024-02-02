US approves strikes against Iranian targets in Iraq, Syria: CBS News

Washington has said the attack on its troops on Saturday in Jordan near the Syrian border bore the "footprints" of Ketaib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia based in neighbouring Iraq.

That group said on Wednesday it was suspending military action against US forces to avoid embarrassing Baghdad.

Violence has erupted in several Middle East countries where Iran's allied "axis of resistance" armed groups operate since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to attacks by Hamas militants on Oct 7.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria and around 2,500 in Iraq.

Iranian advisers assist armed groups in both countries.

But Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards are pulling senior officers out of Syria after Israeli strikes killed more than half a dozen of their members since December, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Further afield, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which controls most populous parts of Yemen, has attacked shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with Gaza, drawing retaliatory strikes from the United States and Britain.

Overnight, the US military said it had hit up to 10 drones in Yemen being prepared for launch. A US Navy ship also downed three Iranian-made drones and a Houthi anti-ship missile.

HAMAS 'INSISTING ISRAEL MUST PULL OUT'

This week has seen an acceleration of diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, even as fighting has intensified.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators presented Hamas this week with the first concrete proposal for an extended halt to fighting, agreed with Israel and the US at talks in Paris last week.

Hamas says it is studying the text. A Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters Hamas was unlikely to reject it outright, but would demand further guarantees that fighting would not resume.

"For the agreement to be signed," the official said on condition of anonymity, "it must ensure Israel will commit to ending the war in Gaza and pull out from the enclave completely."