Russia says ten dead after Ukrainian attack on city of Belgorod

Ten people including a child were killed and 45 injured by Ukrainian strikes on the centre of the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a residential area had been hit, and in a Telegram posting urged all residents to move to air raid shelters as sirens sounded around the city.

The Belgorod region, which adjoins northern Ukraine, has like other Russian border zones suffered shelling and drone attacks all year that authorities have blamed on Ukraine.

Images posted by the state-run RIA news agency showed at least three cars on fire, and other images posted online showed black smoke rising from the city.