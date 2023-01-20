‘I became a big victim of medical crime,’ says Taslima Nasreen after surgery in India

Writer Taslima Nasreen has accused a hospital in India of committing a “medical crime” by providing the wrong treatment to her after she reportedly broke a bone in her leg.



The India-based feminist activist, who is also a physician by training, claimed that doctors at the hospital conducted a total hip replacement surgery on her even though the X-ray report did not reveal any fracture in her femur.



“I came to a city private hospital to treat my knee pain after I fell on my knee. I never had any joint pain or any joint disease. But my total hip replacement was done,” the writer tweeted on Thursday.