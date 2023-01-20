    বাংলা

    ‘I became a big victim of medical crime,’ says Taslima Nasreen after surgery in India

    The writer accused her doctor of scaring her into getting hip replacement surgery even though she did not need it

    News Desk
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM

    Writer Taslima Nasreen has accused a hospital in India of committing a “medical crime” by providing the wrong treatment to her after she reportedly broke a bone in her leg.

    The India-based feminist activist, who is also a physician by training, claimed that doctors at the hospital conducted a total hip replacement surgery on her even though the X-ray report did not reveal any fracture in her femur.

    “I came to a city private hospital to treat my knee pain after I fell on my knee. I never had any joint pain or any joint disease. But my total hip replacement was done,” the writer tweeted on Thursday.

    “I became a big victim of medical crime. I was a healthy and fit person. In the name of treating my knee strain, they cut the parts of my healthy body off; my healthy hip joint, my femur were thrown away and a metal was put inside me. They have made me permanently handicapped."

    Earlier in a Facebook post, Taslima said her doctor imposed several restrictions, which included avoiding sitting in a normal chair, carrying heavy things, slouching and sitting cross-legged.


    “Why am I given such a handicapped life! Is this why I spent hundreds of thousands in a private hospital to get treatment!” the writer lamented.

    She added that the doctor had done her an injustice by scaring her into getting the surgery.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spanish army tank Leopard 2 of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia Sept 29, 2022.
    Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defence leaders' meeting
    US announces new military assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of armoured vehicles and support for Ukraine's air defence
    US Bradley Fighting Vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017.
    US to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine
    The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and 350 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles
    Actor Alec Baldwin appears in court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, January 23, 2019.
    Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting
    District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against the "30 Rock" actor
    US Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) departs after a Republican conference meeting on Capitol in Washington, US January 10, 2023.
    US hits debt ceiling
    Corporate leaders and at least one credit ratings agency warned a long standoff could rattle markets and unsettle an already shaky global economy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher