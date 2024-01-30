    বাংলা

    Russia calls for investigation into allegations against UNRWA staff

    Some countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the agency

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM

    Allegations that some staff from the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel should be investigated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. 

    Some countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel. 

    The agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian girl looks at bags of flour distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Jan 29, 2024.
    Palestinians see UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
    Some Western states suspended funding to it over allegations employees took part in the Hamas attack on Israel
    A truck, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Israel accuses 190 UN staff of being 'hardened' militants
    The Palestinians have accused Israel of falsifying information to tarnish UNRWA
    A truck, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, Nov 27, 2023.
    More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency
    The move follows allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel
    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2023.
    West to blame for world turmoil, says Russia's Lavrov
    Lavrov, in a year-end interview released by the official Tass news agency, warned that no one world-wide could be certain of escaping unscathed from Western machinations in 2024

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps