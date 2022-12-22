Ukraine's Zelensky tells US Congress aid is 'not charity', urges more support

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and "not charity" as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country's war effort.

Zelensky's comments on Wednesday come as Republicans - some of whom have voiced increasing scepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine - are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on Jan 3.

Some hardline Republicans have even urged an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money has been spent.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky told a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives, speaking in English.

The world is too interconnected to allow any country to stand aside and feel safe, Zelensky said as he appealed for bipartisan support.

Earlier, Zelensky, wearing his trademark olive green trousers and sweater on his first foreign wartime visit, met President Joe Biden, who called for support to keep flowing in 2023.

The United States also announced another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.