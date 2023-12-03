Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies, refugee camp reported hit

Bombardments from war planes and artillery also concentrated on Khan Younis and Rafah cities in Gaza's south, residents said, and hospitals were struggling to cope with the flow of wounded.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported actions.

The renewed warfare followed the end on Friday of a seven-day pause in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants to allow an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

It took place despite growing calls from the United States - Israel's closest ally - for Israel to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians.

More than 15,200 have been killed as of Saturday, according to Gaza's health ministry, in nearly two months of warfare that broke out after a Hamas cross-border raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Israel says it is acting to annihilate Hamas, saying it poses a mortal threat to the Jewish state's very existence. The initial Hamas attack and the ensuing war amount to the bloodiest episode in the decades-old wider Israel-Palestinian conflict.