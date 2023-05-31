Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli settler in West Bank

Gunmen killed a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli authorities said, and a Palestinian armed group linked to President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction claimed responsibility.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since March 2022, with Israel intensifying military raids after a spate of street attacks in its cities.

The resident of Hermesh settlement, about six km (four miles) from the West Bank boundary with Israel, was shot in his car while driving nearby, settlement leader Yossi Dagan said in a statement.