US in new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The US military said on Wednesday that its forces conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.

US Central Command said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that the Houthi missiles presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.

"These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting US forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves," Central Command said.