Israel to bar some Muslim citizens from Jerusalem mosque in Ramadan

Israel will cap the number of Muslim citizens who take part in peak prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming Ramadan holy month, the police minister said on Tuesday, citing concern the flashpoint site could see protests at the Gaza war.

Al Aqsa, one of Islam's holiest shrines, is part of East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war and the focus of Palestinian statehood hopes. The site is also revered by Jews as a vestige of their two ancient temples.

Rules about access have been a frequent source of friction, including for Muslims who make up 18% of Israel's population, particularly during Ramadan, which begins this year around March 10.

Israel has imposed restrictions in the past - mostly on younger Palestinians from Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. More than four months into the Gaza war, worries about flare-ups are spiralling.