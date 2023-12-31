Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, expanding Israel's mission to neutralize Hamas in a conflict it says it expects to last for months.

"The war is at its height," Netanyahu told reporters on Saturday of the fighting since Oct. 7 when the Palestinian militant group Hamas and its allies infiltrated Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages.

He said the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone that runs along Gaza's border with Egypt must be in Israeli hands.

"It must be shut," Netanyahu said. "It is clear that any other arrangement would not ensure the demilitarisation that we seek."