A month into war and siege, Gazans endure daily grief and hardship

The dead body of a toddler is carried out of a bombed house. A woman weeps over a row of corpses wrapped in white. The latest casualties arrive in hospitals already overflowing with the wounded and displaced. People queue for hours to get a few litres of water to share with dozens of others.

A month into Israel's devastating military assault on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Palestinians stuck inside the besieged enclave face daily suffering of a scale, intensity and repetitiveness that have pushed some into fury and despair.

"I swear we are waiting for death. It will be better than living. We are waiting for death at each moment. It's a suspended death," said Abu Jihad, a middle-aged resident of Khan Younis in the south of the tiny, densely populated territory.