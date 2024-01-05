    বাংলা

    Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in Gaza war

    The operations would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM

    Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined his plans for the next stage of Israel's war in Gaza and his vision of a future arrangement which would see the enclave run by a Palestinian body under overall Israeli security control.

    He said the military would base its strategy on a new, more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south.

    The announcement came as Israel continued drawing down its forces in Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs after growing international pressure to shift to less intense combat operations.

    "In the northern region of the Gaza strip, we will transition to a new combat approach in accordance with military achievements on the ground," Gallant's office said in a statement it said outlined the guiding principles reflecting Gallant's vision for the next phases of the war.

    He said operations would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations.

    In the south of the besieged enclave, where most of Gaza's 2.3 million population is now living, many in tents and other temporary shelters, the operation would continue to try to eliminate Hamas leaders and rescue Israeli hostages.

    "It will continue for as long as is deemed necessary," the statement said.

    Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas gunmen who killed about 1,200 people in communities near Gaza and took around 240 into captivity as hostages, according to Israeli estimates.

    The offensive has killed more than 22,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, forced most of the population out of their homes and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

    NO ISRAELI CIVILIANS IN GAZA

    After the war, Gallant said Hamas would no longer control Gaza and Israel would reserve its operational freedom of action, with a multinational task force led by the United States in partnership with the European Union and regional partners taking responsibility for rehabilitating the territory.

    But he ruled out a return of the Israeli settlements in Gaza withdrawn in 2005, saying there would be no Israeli civilian presence and that Palestinian bodies would govern the enclave.

    "Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel," he said.

    Israel would "provide information to guide civilian operations" and continue to inspect goods entering Gaza for security reasons.

    Gallant said Israel maintained a dialogue about interim and long-term solutions with Egypt, which he described as a "major actor", but gave no details.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far resisted laying out a clear vision for the future of Gaza but has ruled out a role for the Palestinian Authority, the body that was set up under the 30 year-old Oslo Accords and exercises limited governance in the occupied West Bank.

    Gallant's statement gave no details about what sort of Palestinian body he envisioned running Gaza but said the entity "will build on the capabilities of the existing administrative mechanism (civil committees) in Gaza – local non-hostile actors."

    RELATED STORIES
    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon January 3, 2024.
    Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war
    Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Israeli army made statements suggesting the two avowed enemies wanted to avoid risking the further spread of war beyond the Gaza Strip
    People prepare to bury Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip December 26, 2023. REUTERS/Shadi Tabatibi
    Gaza in 2024: Signs of more devastation
    No Palestinian authority acceptable to Israel appears able to take over soon
    An Israeli self-propelled artillery unit operates amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, Dec 26, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
    Gaza war to last months, Israel says
    Israeli actions intensified around Christmas, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip
    A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 24, 2023.
    Israeli airstrikes kill dozens, Gaza officials say, in Christmas bloodshed
    Israeli strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Christmas Day on Monday

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India