Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in Gaza war

The announcement came as Israel continued drawing down its forces in Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs after growing international pressure to shift to less intense combat operations.

"In the northern region of the Gaza strip, we will transition to a new combat approach in accordance with military achievements on the ground," Gallant's office said in a statement it said outlined the guiding principles reflecting Gallant's vision for the next phases of the war.

He said operations would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations.

In the south of the besieged enclave, where most of Gaza's 2.3 million population is now living, many in tents and other temporary shelters, the operation would continue to try to eliminate Hamas leaders and rescue Israeli hostages.

"It will continue for as long as is deemed necessary," the statement said.