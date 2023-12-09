UN council delays vote on demand for Gaza humanitarian ceasefire

The United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas in a deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel.

"While the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council.

"This would only plant the seeds for the next war because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace," he said.

The council was now due to vote on a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates at 5:30 pm - just after Blinken meets in Washington with ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority and Turkey.

"Today this council will vote, it will have an opportunity to respond to the deafening calls across the world to bring this violence to an end," Deputy UAE Ambassador to the UN Mohamed Abushahab told the council.

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.