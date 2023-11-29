Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

The meeting sought to "build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal", a source briefed on the visits told Reuters.

Separately, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday called in a joint statement for an extension of the ceasefire and more humanitarian aid.

About 159 hostages remain in Gaza. The White House said on Tuesday this includes eight to nine Americans. US national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US was hopeful that Hamas would release more Americans, and the US government would work with Qatar to extend the pause in fighting.

"We want to see all the hostages out. The way to do that is these pauses," Kirby told reporters traveling on the president's plane on Tuesday.

WARNING OF MORE DEATHS DUE TO DISEASE IN GAZA

The truce has brought Gaza its first respite after seven weeks of fighting and bombardment that has reduced much of the seaside enclave to rubble. It had been due to expire overnight into Tuesday, but both sides agreed to extend the pause to allow for the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel's siege has led to the collapse of Gaza's health care system, especially in the north where no hospitals remain functioning. The World Health Organization said more Gazans could soon be dying of disease than from bombing and many had no access to medicines, vaccines, safe water and hygiene and no food.