US to build temporary port to deliver Gaza aid

President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union speech on Thursday that the US military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid by sea, senior administration officials said.

Planning for the operation, initially based on the island of Cyprus, does not envisage the deployment of US military personnel in Gaza, the officials told a news briefing.

The officials also said that Hamas is delaying a new deal with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages because the Islamists who rule Gaza have not agreed to free sick and elderly captives.

The deal "is on the table now and has been for more than the past week," said an official, referring to stalled negotiations in Egypt, adding that the temporary ceasefire is needed "to bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza."

Hamas blamed the stalemate on Israel's rejection of its demands to end its offensive and withdraw its forces.