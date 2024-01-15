Hamas airs video of Israeli hostages, says it will disclose their fate

Hamas aired video on Sunday showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza in which they urged their government to stop the offensive against the Palestinian Islamist group and bring about their release, as both sides marked the 100th day of the war.

The undated 37-second video of Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, ended with the chyron: "Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate."

Hamas said earlier on Sunday it had lost contact with some hostages as Israeli forces shelled Gaza, noting that they might have been killed in the process. At the outset of the war, it also threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli military strikes.

Israeli officials have generally declined to respond to Hamas' public messaging on the hostages, casting it as psychological warfare. Hagar Mizrahi, a forensic official with Israel's Health Ministry, told local TV on Dec 31 that autopsies of slain hostages who had been recovered found causes of death inconsistent with Hamas' account they had died in air strikes.

But Israel has also made clear it is aware of the risks to hostages from its offensive, and is taking precautions.