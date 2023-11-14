Israeli tanks outside Gaza hospital, Biden hopes for 'less intrusive' action

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another US official said the release of dozens of hostages, could lead to a several-day pause, saying negotiations were extremely delicate.

Israel, which effectively blockades Gaza, has rejected a ceasefire, arguing that Hamas would simply use it to regroup, but has permitted brief humanitarian "pauses" that have allowed food and other supplies to flow in and foreigners to flee.

Fighting also took place on Monday at a second major hospital in northern Gaza, al-Quds, which has stopped functioning. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the hospital was surrounded by heavy gunfire, and a convoy sent to evacuate patients and staff had been unable to reach it.

Israel said it had killed "approximately 21 terrorists" at al-Quds in return fire after fighters shot from the hospital entrance. It released footage it said showed a group of men at the hospital gate, one of whom appeared to be carrying a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

In a sign of Israel's advance in Gaza, the country's Channel 12 TV broadcast a photo of soldiers carrying Israeli flags in the Gaza parliament chamber. Israeli security cabinet minister Israel Katz said on X social media that the picture showed "the symbol of Hamas rule in Gaza" was in the hands of Israeli soldiers.

Israel's military and security services said they had killed a number of Hamas commanders and officials in the last day, including Mohammed Khamis Dababash, who they described as the group's former head of military intelligence.

Hamas media said more than 30 people were killed and scores injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. An Israeli military spokesperson said the army was checking the report on Jabalia.

In Israel, sirens sounded across the centre of the country and in the city of Tel Aviv on Monday night, with Hamas' armed wing saying on its Telegram account that it had fired a batch of missiles at Tel Aviv.

There was also fresh concern that the war could spread beyond Gaza, with an upsurge of clashes on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, and the United States launching airstrikes on Iran-linked militia targets in neighbouring Syria.

HOSPITAL AT HEART OF BATTLES

At Al Shifa, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Qidra said Israeli snipers and drones were firing into the hospital, making it impossible for medics and patients to move around.

Israel has told civilians to leave and medics to send patients elsewhere. It says it has attempted to evacuate babies from the neo-natal ward and left 300 litres of fuel to power emergency generators at the hospital entrance, but the offers were blocked by Hamas.

Qidra said Shifa needed 8,000-10,000 litres (2,100-2,600 gallons) of fuel per day delivered by the Red Cross or an international agency.