    বাংলা

    Saudi king names crown prince as prime minister

    The crown prince, known as MbS, had been the defence minister and has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 07:04 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 07:04 PM


    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son Prince Khalid as defence minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday.

    The reshuffle kept another son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister, the royal decree, carried by state news agency SPA, said.

    Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih remained unchanged, the decree showed.


    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son Prince Khalid as defence minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday.

    The reshuffle kept another son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister, the royal decree, carried by state news agency SPA, said.

    Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih remained unchanged, the decree showed.

    The crown prince, known as MbS, had been the defence minister and has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a major US ally in the Middle East.

    Prince Khalid bin Salman, MbS's younger brother, previously served as deputy defence minister.

    King Salman will still preside the cabinet meetings that he attends, the decree said.

    The 86-year-old king, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince. He has been hospitalised several times over the last two years.

    Prince Mohammed has changed Saudi Arabia radically since he rose to power in 2017 as he led efforts to diversify the economy from dependence on oil, allowed women to drive and curbed the clerics' power over society.

    His reforms, however, have come with a massive crackdown on dissent, with activists, royals, women rights' activists and businessmen jailed.

    The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018 has tarnished his reputation and strained the kingdom's relations with the United States and other Western allies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death
    Iran security forces clash with protesters
    Protests continue against the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody
    Germany urges Iran to allow protests after summoning ambassador
    Germany urges Iran to allow protests
    The country also urges Tehran to stop its violent crackdown on nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody
    Iran says US attempting to use unrest to weaken country
    US trying to use unrest to weaken country: Iran
    Iran has cracked down on the biggest demonstrations since 2019, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16
    In Syrian north, women protest over death of Iran's Amini
    Women in Syria protest over death of Iran's Amini
    Some cut their hair and burn headscarves in an echo of demonstrations in Iran

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher