    বাংলা

    Six children dead, 14 injured in Iraq road accident

    The driver lost control after the truck’s brakes failed and plowed into a group of students who were walking on the roadside

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2024, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 07:50 AM

    Six primary-school students were killed and 14 others were injured when a refrigerator truck veered into a group of children in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

    The driver lost control after the truck’s brakes failed and plowed into a group of students from a nearby primary school who were walking on the roadside in the town of Hartha, on the northern outskirts of Basra, police and witnesses said.

    Hospital sources said some of the wounded children are in critical condition with severe head injuries.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an immediate investigation into the fatal accident, his office said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers operate at the Viertola comprehensive school in Vantaa, Finland, on April 2, 2024. Three minors were injured in a shooting at the school on Tuesday morning. A suspect, also a minor, has been apprehended. Lehtikuva/MARKKU ULANDER via REUTERS
    1 child killed, 12-year-old held in Finland school shooting
    The suspect and the three victims were all sixth-graders, the police said in a statement
    Esther Joseph, a clothes vendor whose daughter was kidnapped from her school in 2021 and released with ransom, makes a selection of her wares in her home before going to the market in Kaduna, Nigeria, Mar 12, 2024.
    Nigeria kidnappings break up families, keep children out of school
    With Nigeria's economy and poverty levels worsening, abductions have become an almost daily occurrence in recent years
    Student dies of electrocution in Dhaka school
    Schoolboy dies of electrocution in Dhaka
    He dies after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire while handling a steel pipe used to hoist the national flag
    Student dies after electrocution in Dhaka school
    Schoolboy dies after electrocution in Dhaka
    He dies after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire while handling a steel pipe used to hoist the national flag

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin