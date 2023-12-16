Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake

Of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas, 137 remain in captivity after others were returned during a truce
The Israeli military mistakingly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review," a military spokesperson said on Friday.
The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be "full transparency" in the investigation into the incident.
More to follow.