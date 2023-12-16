    বাংলা

    Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake

    The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 07:20 PM

    The Israeli military mistakingly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review," a military spokesperson said on Friday.

    The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be "full transparency" in the investigation into the incident.

    More to follow.

