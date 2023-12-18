World leaders arrive in Kuwait to pay respects after emir's death

Foreign dignitaries arrived in the Gulf state of Kuwait to offer condolences for the death of emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who was buried earlier on Sunday.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, Kuwait's day-to-day ruler during much of Sheikh Nawaf's reign due to his ill-health, has succeeded his half-brother as emir.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani were in Kuwait to separately meet with Sheikh Meshal.

The Iraqi prime minister and Iranian foreign minister also offered their condolences. Kuwait was invaded by Iraq in 1990 and occupied by Baghdad until 1991. The Gulf state still has maritime border disputes with both of its neighbours.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived where he was met by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdallah al-Sabah and Defence Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Fahad al-Sabah.

"On behalf of President Biden, I convey heartfelt condolences," Austin told his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Sheikh Nawaf "will be missed but we will build upon his legacy," Austin added.