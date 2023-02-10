Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at 21,000 in both countries on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands more people have been left homeless and short of food in bleak winter conditions, desperate for a multi-national relief effort to alleviate their suffering.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made his first reported trip to affected areas since the quake, visiting a hospital in Aleppo, state media reported. But the World Food Programme said it was running out of stocks in rebel-held northwest Syria.