Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on Jan 20 and another two on Dec 25.

On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran's Tasnim news agency described as an "Iranian military advisory centre" in Syria, killing two, but Iran's envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On Jan 15, Iran attacked what it says was an Israeli "spy headquarter" in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.