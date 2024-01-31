    বাংলা

    Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

    The warning comes a day after Biden said he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US soldiers in Jordan

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 05:38 AM

    Iran's envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.

    The comment from Amir Saeid Iravani comes a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

    Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on Jan 20 and another two on Dec 25.

    On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran's Tasnim news agency described as an "Iranian military advisory centre" in Syria, killing two, but Iran's envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

    On Jan 15, Iran attacked what it says was an Israeli "spy headquarter" in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

