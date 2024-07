In its statement, the Israeli army said an "aircraft struck a terrorist cell in the area of Nur Shams while they planted an explosive device"

Ambulances are parked outside Tulkarm hospital, following an Israeli strike on the West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 2, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from a video. Video obtained by REUTERS

At least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on the West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

