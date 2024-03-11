Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that at least 13,000 "terrorists" were among Palestinians killed during Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and vowed to press ahead with an offensive in the south of the enclave - a move US President Joe Biden has described as his "red line."

Nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the five month long war, that began after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.