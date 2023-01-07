    বাংলা

    Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

    The two men executed had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia during nationwide protests following Mahsa Amini's death

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM

    Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16.

    The two men executed on Saturday had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia, and three others have been sentenced to death in the same case, while 11 received prison sentences.

    "Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

    Four protesters have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

