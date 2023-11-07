Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia had formally withdrawn from the pact at midnight - and that the treaty was now "history".

"The CFE Treaty was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when the formation of a new architecture of global and European security based on cooperation seemed possible, and appropriate attempts were made," the ministry said.

Russia said the US push for enlargement of NATO had led to alliance countries "openly circumventing" the treaty's group restrictions, and added that the admission of Finland into NATO and Sweden's application meant the treaty was dead.

"Even the formal preservation of the CFE Treaty has become unacceptable from the point of view of Russia's fundamental security interests," the ministry said, noting that the United States and its allies did not ratify the updated 1999 CFE.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the depths the Cold War. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said over the weekend that relations with the United States were below zero.

After Russia announced its intention to exit the treaty this year, NATO condemned the decision, saying it undermined Euro-Atlantic security.

"Russia has for many years not complied with its CFE obligations," NATO said in June. "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and Belarus' complicity, is contrary to the objectives of the CFE Treaty."