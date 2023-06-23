Relatives mourn Titanic sub deaths after 'catastrophic implosion'

Relatives and colleagues mourned on Friday five people who died when their submersible imploded in the North Atlantic during a deep dive to the Titanic wreck, triggering questions from experts about safety rules for such adventures.

Debris from the Titan submersible, which had been missing since Sunday, was detected on Thursday by a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship as part of an international rescue effort.

Remains of the submersible, which lost contact with a surface ship about 1 hour and 45 minutes into a 2-hour descent, were discovered on the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of Titanic wreck, about 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface , US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.