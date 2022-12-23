Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison, heads to France

Sobhraj, 78, a French national, arrived at the Kathmandu airport later on Friday to board a regular flight to Doha en route to Paris after clearing immigration, said Basudev Ghimire, a Kathmandu airport immigration official.

Nepal has barred Sobhraj from entering the country for 10 years, Pradashanie Kumari, the acting director general of the immigration department, said.

On Wednesday, Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his advanced age.