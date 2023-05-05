    বাংলা

    COVID is no longer global health emergency: WHO

    This is a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people and disrupted the global economy

    Reuters
    Published : 5 May 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 01:50 PM

    COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

    "Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I've accepted that advice. It's therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

    The WHO's emergency committee first declared that COVID represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

    Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but COVID-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.

    The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to Apr 24, according to WHO data.

    "However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat," said Ghebreyesus.

    The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, although it did start using the term for COVID in March 2020.

    Last year, US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over. Like a number of other countries, the world's biggest economy has begun dismantling its domestic state of emergency for COVID, meaning it will stop paying for things like vaccines.

    RELATED STORIES
    Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing on global health issues, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 14, 2022.
    China holds the key to understanding COVID origins: WHO chief
    The virus was first identified in Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before fanning out around the world
    Cabinet approves draft law to prevent harmful activities in food production, sales
    Law to prevent harmful activities in food production, sales
    The draft law proposes five-year jail term or Tk 1.5 million fines or both for providing false information to consumers
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    Global migration to grow, needs better management: WB
    Countries including Mexico, Thailand, Tunisia and Turkey may also soon need more foreign workers because their populations are no longer growing
    A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017.
    WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town
    WHO said 69.7% of the global population had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of March 2023

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain