US threatens sanctions, visa restrictions for labour rights violations

The US has announced steps like sanctions and visa restrictions in a move to cut violations of labour rights worldwide.

President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally on Thursday.

Speaking at the rollout of the memorandum during an event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Advocating for the rights of workers and raising labour standards – that is a central part of our diplomacy; it’s a central part of our efforts at the Department of State.”