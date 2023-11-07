Turkish parliament dumps Coke, Nestle from menus over alleged Israel support

Turkey's parliament removed Coca-Cola KO.N and Nestle NESN.S products from its restaurants on Tuesday over their alleged support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza, according to an official statement and a source who named the two companies.

The two companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus," Turkey's Grand National Assembly said, without identifying the companies.

Speaker Numan Kurtulmus made the decision, it added, in order to "support public sensitivity regarding boycotting products of companies who have openly declared their support for Israel's war crimes (and) killing of innocent people in Gaza".

A parliamentary source said Coca-Cola beverages and Nestle instant coffee were the only brands removed from menus, adding the decision was meant to respond to "huge public outcry against these companies" for supporting Israel.