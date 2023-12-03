    বাংলা

    Protester self-immolates outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

    Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct 7

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 08:19 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 08:19 PM

    A protester with a Palestinian flag self-immolated on Friday outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, authorities said.

    The person, whom officials did not identify, is in critical condition, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference. A security guard who attempted to intervene was also injured.

    "We believe this building remains safe, and we do not see any threat here," the chief said. "We believe that was an act of extreme political protest."

    The protester arrived around 12:17 pm at the office building, which houses the consulate as well as several businesses, and used gasoline, police said.

    "We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building," the consul general of Israel to the southeastern US, Anat Sultan-Dadon, told ABC News. "It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value."

    Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on Friday after talks to extend a week-long truce collapsed.

    Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

    More than 15,000 Gazans have been killed during Israel's assault, Palestinian officials say, which has destroyed much of the enclave.

    The conflict has prompted hundreds of protests and rallies across the US, both in support of Palestinians as well as Israel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israel's military operates in the Gaza Strip during a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on November 27, 2023.
    Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended 2 days
    Hamas said it had agreed a two-day extension to the truce with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides
    A makeshift operating theater area is seen inside Al Shifa hospital during the Israeli ground operation around the hospital, in Gaza City Nov 12, 2023.
    Israeli army holds Al Shifa Hospital chief for questioning
    The military claims Dr Muhammad Abu Salamiyah led the hospital complex where Hamas developed military facilities and stored weapons
    Palestinians gather as others search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip Nov 23, 2023.
    Truce in Gaza to start on Friday: Qatar
    Palestinians will also be released from Israeli jails as part of the deal
    Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, Nov 8, 2023.
    Fierce fighting grips Gaza City
    The Israeli military said its troops had advanced into the heart of Gaza City, Hamas' main bastion and the biggest city in the seaside enclave

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp