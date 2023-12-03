Protester self-immolates outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

A protester with a Palestinian flag self-immolated on Friday outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, authorities said.

The person, whom officials did not identify, is in critical condition, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference. A security guard who attempted to intervene was also injured.

"We believe this building remains safe, and we do not see any threat here," the chief said. "We believe that was an act of extreme political protest."

The protester arrived around 12:17 pm at the office building, which houses the consulate as well as several businesses, and used gasoline, police said.