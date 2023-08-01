In 2020, a UK survey commissioned by Ramblers, a walking charity, found that 39% of Black and minority ethnic (BAME) respondents lived within a five-minute walk of green spaces, compared to 58% of white people.

"We're consistently looking at how we can encourage people of Black ancestry to access those spaces to minimise the impact of climate change," said DeLeon.

As heatwaves in Britain record new temperature highs, health experts say BAME groups will be hit hardest as they tend to live in dense, poorly insulated households in urban areas with fewer parks and less vegetation.

Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the City of London financial district and Hackney, an ethnically diverse borough in east London, said she was concerned that minorities will suffer more from extreme heat.

"Not only because they're more likely to live in areas that are vulnerable to heatwaves, but also because they're more likely to have low incomes and, therefore, live in poor-quality housing," she told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Green group Friends of the Earth said in July that measures such as adding trees and more green space could help cool down British cities by up to 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) at night, helping people sleep better.

People of colour make up 65% of those living in neighbourhoods with the least natural cooling, the charity found, with London and Birmingham among the hottest cities. Air pollution was also highest in the hottest areas, it said.

Heat can be deadly - and many people are unprepared for the frequency and intensity of heatwaves that are occurring today and are predicted to worsen in the future, scientists say.

Extreme heat stress has already doubled in the last 40 years, according to the US space agency NASA.

Those exposed to such conditions can die without swift access to air conditioning, fans or other cooling.

New York City's 2021 heat-related mortality report, for example, found Black Americans were twice as likely to die from heat stress than other New Yorkers because of a lack of cooling.