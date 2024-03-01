With Labour in his sights, left-winger Galloway wins in English town

In short:

Galloway wins by-election in Rochdale

Vows to become an irritant to Labour

Vote follows chaotic campaign

Veteran left-wing political maverick George Galloway won a vote to become the new lawmaker for the English town of Rochdale on Friday, vowing to be a thorn in the side for the opposition Labour Party before a national election it is tipped to win.

After running a pro-Palestinian campaign, Galloway won over many of Rochdale's Muslim community by attacking both Labour and Britain's governing Conservatives for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas, making a foreign conflict the major issue - unusual in a by-election when local concerns usually dominate.

Elected to parliament for the seventh time, Galloway will be an irritant to Labour, a party he once belonged to before being ejected for criticising then-prime minister Tony Blair over the Iraq war.

His victory underlines the divisions in Britain over the Israel-Hamas war, which is in its fifth month and has brought protesters onto British streets in support of both sides.

More than 30,000 people have been killed during Israel's military campaign in Gaza, Palestinian health authorities say. This follows an attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct 7, when Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 254 taken hostage.