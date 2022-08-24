Putin bets winter gas chokehold will yield Ukraine peace - on his terms

"In order for negotiations with Russia to become possible, it is necessary to change the status quo at the front in favour of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, told Reuters.

"It is necessary that the Russian army suffer significant tactical defeats."

Ukrainian forces thwarted Russian attempts to capture the capital Kyiv and the second city Kharkiv; have regularly destroyed and disrupted Russian supply lines, and sank the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, as well as inflicting major damage on a Russian air base in annexed Crimea.

Kyiv has also long been talking about a major counter-offensive to retake the south, though Russia has been busy building up its own forces there, and it's unclear if and when that will materialise.

TEST OF WILL

The geopolitical standoff has sent energy prices to record highs. The European Union banned Russian coal and approved a partial ban on Russian crude oil imports to punish Moscow for the "special military operation" it launched exactly six months ago on Feb. 24.

And Russia struck its own blow, sharply cutting gas exports to Europe.

European governments have sought to increase resilience to energy pressures this winter by seeking alternative supplies and pushing through energy saving measures, but few energy specialists believe they will be able to cover all their needs.

The Kremlin has blamed reduced gas flows on technical issues, Western sanctions and some countries' refusal to pay in roubles. Record oil and gas revenues meanwhile, continue to swell Russia's war chest.

"The Kremlin is of course counting on the possibility that we will lose interest because of our own mid-term elections in America, the UK looking for a new prime minister, Germany worried to death about gas, and the Rhine river being about six inches deep," said retired U.S. general Ben Hodges, former commander of US Army forces in Europe.

"War is a test of logistics and it’s a test of will. The test will be - do we in the West have superior will to the Kremlin? I think this is going to be the challenge."

The first source close to the Russian authorities said Moscow in any future potential peace deal wanted to lock in territorial gains, secure the entire Donbas region, and for Kyiv to commit to military neutrality.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Kyiv would not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in order to "calm" Moscow.

Podolyak, his advisor, said the West was supplying Kyiv with enough weapons to "not fall" but not enough to win, adding that much greater support was needed.

Western states have refused to commit ground troops to the conflict and have refrained from supplying some military hardware because they want to avoid a wider war with Russia, which has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

WAR OF ATTRITION

US officials said they believed Putin was still committed to his original goal of seizing Kyiv, but couldn't achieve that. The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that assertion.

The same US officials said they had seen no signs that the Russians intended to de-escalate and thought the war would be protracted.

Andrey Kortunov, head of RIAC, a foreign policy think tank close to the Russian foreign ministry, said neither side looked like blinking first.

"Both sides apparently believe that with time their positions might get stronger," he said. "Realistically, it's very hard to imagine that we can come to a political settlement anytime soon."

The two armies have long been locked in a war of attrition, with neither so far able to make a decisive breakthrough.

Faced with what Western intelligence says are serious manpower shortages after heavy losses, Russian forces have made only modest and hard-fought advances in eastern Ukraine in the last month.

Konrad Muzyka, a Poland-based military analyst, said Russian forces had the initiative in a couple of areas of eastern Ukraine but it was hard to see one side gaining the upper hand without a major boost in equipment and manpower.