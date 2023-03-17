    বাংলা

    Belgium to become second EU country to recognise Buddhism

    Buddhism would be recognised as ‘a non-denominational philosophical organisation’ alongside organised secularism, recognised since 2002

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 08:48 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 08:48 AM

    Belgium is expected to officially recognise Buddhism after the federal government approves a draft law on Friday, opening the door to federal funding, official delegates and school classes.

    The Belgian Buddhist Union had requested recognition in March 2006. The union estimates the number of Buddhists in Belgium at 150,000. The only other EU country where Buddhism is recognised is Austria.

    There are currently six worship services officially recognised in Belgium: the Roman Catholic, the Orthodox, the Israelite, the Anglican, the Protestant Evangelical and the Islamic, recognised in 1974.

    Buddhism would be recognised as "a non-denominational philosophical organisation" alongside organised secularism, recognised since 2002. It would receive federal funding of up to 1.2 million euros.

    Once voted by the Parliament, the law will pave the way to the creation of local institutions, to the sending of Buddhist delegates in ports and airports, in prisons, in the army, hospitals, the opening of Buddhism courses in official education alongside teaching of the other worships services.

    All Belgian provinces and the Brussels Region would then also have to each finance a local Buddhist centre.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan arrives before a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 30, 2021.
    Thailand's ruling party picks Prawit as PM candidate
    Prawit, an adept political dealmaker, will likely go against Shinawatra, the daughter of a self-exiled former premier who has declared her readiness for the top job
    Confiscated drugs are pictured as Thai authorities are about to destroy them in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 5, 2022. REUTERS
    Thailand to toughen rules on methamphetamine pill possession
    The changes follow a call for a crackdown on narcotics after a former policeman discharged for drug use went on a knife and gun rampage, killing 37 people
    A view of the city amid air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2, 2023.
    Thailand says stay indoors as air pollution spikes
    The concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation
    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2022.
    Indonesia president says "strongly regrets" past rights violations
    Some historians and activists have estimated at least 500,000 people were killed in violence that started in late 1965 after then-general Suharto and the military took power

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher