Belgium to become second EU country to recognise Buddhism

Belgium is expected to officially recognise Buddhism after the federal government approves a draft law on Friday, opening the door to federal funding, official delegates and school classes.

The Belgian Buddhist Union had requested recognition in March 2006. The union estimates the number of Buddhists in Belgium at 150,000. The only other EU country where Buddhism is recognised is Austria.

There are currently six worship services officially recognised in Belgium: the Roman Catholic, the Orthodox, the Israelite, the Anglican, the Protestant Evangelical and the Islamic, recognised in 1974.