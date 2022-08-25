Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelensky said rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead," he said in a later evening video address, adding Ukraine would hold Russia responsible for everything it had done.

Zelensky aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when a missile hit his house, and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five train carriages, he said in a statement.

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia denies targeting civilians.

"Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

On Ukraine's holiday, Russia's military avoided Kyiv and targeted frontline towns like Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro with artillery attacks, Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day," fellow presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak added on Twitter.