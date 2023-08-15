Fire at Russian gas station kills 27, injures 66

A fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 27 people including three children, Interfax news agency reported early on Tuesday citing regional emergency medics.

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.

Footage posted online showed a one-storey building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.