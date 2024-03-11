Portugal election: Winner unclear, far right soars

The populist party came third with over 18 percent of the vote, almost tripling its 2022 election result, likely giving the combined right a parliamentary majority, although the moderate AD has so far refused to negotiate with the populists.

Chega leader Andre Ventura told reporters Sunday's vote "clearly showed that the Portuguese want a government of the AD with Chega".

It campaigned on an anti-establishment message, vowing to sweep away corruption and expressing hostility to what it sees as "excessive" immigration.

The PS and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which helms the newly created AD, have alternated in power since the end of a fascist dictatorship five decades ago.

At the AD election night party, supporter Paula Madeiro said there was "no doubt that instability will be constant".

Alexandra Ferreira, a 21-year-old law student and member of the Socialist Party, said she was "very sad" with the results because of the far-right's growth. She said it showed that "we have a society with no memory", in reference to the dictatorship that ended in 1974.

Sunday's ballot was triggered by Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa's resignation amid a graft investigation four months ago.

Issues dominating the campaign in western Europe's poorest country include a crippling housing crisis, low wages, sagging healthcare and corruption, seen by many as endemic to the mainstream parties.