Hungary's Orban blocks aid for Ukraine, says he can still halt EU accession

Orban, who has a history of banking on clashes with other EU leaders for electoral benefit at home, told state radio that he blocked the aid package to Ukraine - part of a broader multi-year budget plan - to make sure Hungary gets the funds it wants from the EU budget.

"It is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to. Not half of it, or one-fourth," he said.

The breakthrough on a membership path - which also showed the limits of Orban's power to bend EU decisions his way - came at a critical time for Ukraine with its counter-offensive against Russian invasion forces having failed to make major gains and with US President Joe Biden so far unable to get a $60 billion package for Kyiv through Congress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the approval of membership talks as a victory for Ukraine and Europe.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said as he arrived for fresh talks on Friday that the decision to start accession talks made him "proud to be European" and was cause to celebrate, even if it was "only the first page of a very long, long process".

'BAD DECISION'?

But Orban warned Hungary could still block the talks at any time.

"This is a bad decision," the nationalist leader said. "We can halt this process later on, and if needed we will pull the brakes, and the ultimate decision will be made by Hungarian parliament."

The EU leaders ended talks on the financial package, which requires unanimity, in the early hours of Friday and said they would try again in January, voicing optimism a deal could be clinched then.