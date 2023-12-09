Six French teenagers convicted in connection with 2020 beheading of teacher Paty

Louis Cailliez, lawyer for Paty's sister Mickaelle, told reporters his client was "satisfied with the full conviction", but less so with the sentences, that she found "too lenient".

Dylan Slama, a lawyer for one of the teenagers, said that though it was hard to talk about satisfaction in such tragic circumstances, there was a sense of relief for his client.

The heaviest sentence was given to an adolescent who was formally given a 6-month prison sentence, although he should be able to serve this at home while under electronic surveillance.

The girl who was found guilty of making false accusations and slanderous comments was given an 18-month suspended sentence and put on probation measures for two years.

All six teenagers' suspended sentences are tied to them following a strict set of probation measures for two to three years.

Another trial in connection with Paty's killing, involving adults this time, is set to take place at the end of next year.