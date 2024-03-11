    বাংলা

    Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, says sorry for edited photograph

    The Princess of Wales apologies on social media for ‘any confusion’ caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2024, 11:10 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 11:10 AM

    Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office Kensington Palace on Sunday.

    "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C" meaning it was sent by Kate. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

