Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Ukraine says

"They simply try to exhaust our troops with attack after attack," Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, said on national television on Tuesday night, reporting 70 shelling incidents in Bakhmut alone.

But the military said Ukrainian fighters continued to successfully repel Russian forces and claimed that Russia was suffering high combat deaths in the offensive.

Reuters was not able to verify any of the battlefield accounts.

Away from the battlefields of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War Two, Russian ally Belarus confirmed it will host Russian tactical nuclear weapons, saying the decision was a response to Western sanctions and what it said was a military build-up by NATO member states near its borders.

US President Joe Biden indicated he would be concerned by the move. But the United States said on Tuesday that it had not seen any indications that Russia was closer to using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said in a Reuters interview that his work on forging an agreement to protect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was still alive. On the eve of his expected visit to the plant on Wednesday, he described the situation there as very dangerous and very unstable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited two northern towns and trenches near the Russian border on Tuesday. In his nightly video address, Zelensky mentioned the international response to Russia's February 2022 invasion of his country, saying it "reminds the world that Russian aggression could be ended considerably more quickly than is sometimes said."