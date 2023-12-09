Prince Harry loses bid to have publisher's libel defence thrown out

Prince Harry on Friday lost his attempt to have the Mail on Sunday newspaper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning the British royal is likely to give evidence again at London's High Court next year.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

The report also accused Harry, 39, of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.