Russia wants end to war, all conflicts end with diplomacy: Putin

Russia says it is Ukraine that is refusing to talk. Kyiv says Russia must halt its attacks and give up territory it has seized.

"All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track," Putin said.

"Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realisation comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this."

Putin also played down the significance of the Patriot air defense system that US President Joe Biden agreed to supply to Zelensky, saying Russia would find a way to counter it.

He said it was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. "OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found," he said.