Russian forces pound Ukraine, Zelensky warns of more serious attacks

Russian forces pressed on with their offensive across several Ukrainian regions on Monday, while President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the potential for more serious attacks ahead of Ukraine's 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

Artillery shells rained down on Nikopol, a city near Zaporizhzhia - Europe's biggest nuclear plant, while missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa over the weekend.

Zelensky has called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" ahead of Wednesday, which marks Ukraine's Independence Day and also half a year since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Zelensky said he had discussed "all the threats" with French President Emmanuel Macron and word had also been sent to other leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"All of Ukraine's partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Russia.