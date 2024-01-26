    বাংলা

    Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to rule over South Africa's demands against Israel

    The World Court says it will not throw out the case, as Israel requested

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM

    The United Nations' top court on Friday said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel's war in Gaza.

    The World Court said it would not throw out the case, as Israel requested.

    The reading of the ruling was ongoing.

    Among the measures South Africa has requested was an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. 

