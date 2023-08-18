Who is killer British nurse Lucy Letby?

Here are details about her and the case:

WHO IS LUCY LETBY?

Letby, 33, was born in Hereford in central England. She completed a nursing degree at Chester University in northwest England and after qualifying, she began to work in the neonatal unit of the city's Countess of Chester Hospital.

WHAT IS THE LUCY LETBY CASE ABOUT?

Over 18 months from January 2015, there was a significant rise in the number of babies dying and suffering serious collapses at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Senior doctors became worried as many of the babies had deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly, and then did not respond to appropriate resuscitation. Other babies, who suddenly collapsed and did not die, recovered, with both their collapse and recovery defying usual medical norms.

The police and medical experts were called in and as they looked for a cause, they eventually focused on one common factor - Lucy Letby.

She was first arrested in July 2018, and then again in June 2019 and November 2020 when she was charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another 10 between June 2015 and July 2016.